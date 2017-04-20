Gallo provided the Rangers' only run of the evening in a 9-1 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, smacking his third homer of the season in the fifth inning.

It was another highlight-reel blast for Gallo, who would have hit the ball an estimated 437 feet had it not first collided with the facade behind the center-field fence. With six of his nine hits on the season going for extra bases, Gallo has met expectations in the power department, but making contact remains a major challenge for the 23-year-old. Gallo's 35.7 percent strikeout rate is actually a 10-point improvement from his career mark in the big leagues, but it's still high enough to make him a major liability in the batting-average category.