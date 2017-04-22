Gallo went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

His first shot, a two-run blast in the second inning that nearly hit the popcorn stand tucked deep into the right-field corner at Globe Life Park, was the longest home run hit so far in the majors in 2017, traveling 462 feet according to Statcast. Gallo now has five homers and 13 RBI in 56 at-bats this season, but his .214 batting average and 35.9 percent strikeout rate are reminders of the downside that comes with rostering the 23-year-old's power potential.