Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Delivers seven scoreless innings Monday
Hernandez tossed seven scoreless innings Monday for High-A Down East, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out eight.
Hernandez was blown up in his first two starts with Down East upon receiving the promotion from Low-A Hickory earlier this month, but he's since run up a streak of 13 scoreless frames over his last two turns. The right-hander probably won't reach the upper levels of the Rangers' system until next season, though if he can continue to excel at High-A the rest of the way, he could be an interesting prospect to track heading into 2017.
