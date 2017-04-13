Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Absent from lineup Thursday

Lucroy is not in the Rangers' lineup Thursday against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It's likely a routine day off for the backstop in an afternoon game following a night outing. Expect Lucroy to resurface in the lineup Friday.

