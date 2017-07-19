Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday

Lucroy will hit the bench for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Lucroy receives a standard off day after starting the past four games behind the dish. In his place, Robinson Chirinos will catch Martin Perez and bat eighth in the order.

