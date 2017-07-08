Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Drives in pair of runs

Lucroy went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels.

The double was just his fifth extra-base hit since the beginning of June, and he's homered only once during that span. The drastic decline in power has limited Lucroy to a .664 OPS on the season, his worst showing since his debut campaign in 2010. With Lucroy due to become a free agent over the winter and backup Robinson Chirinos outperforming him at the plate this season, the Rangers could explore dealing away the two-time All-Star to a playoff-contending club that's searching for an upgrade at catcher.