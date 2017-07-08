Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Drives in pair of runs

Lucroy went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels.

The double was just his fifth extra-base hit since the beginning of June, and he's homered only once during that span. The drastic decline in power has limited Lucroy to a .664 OPS on the season, his worst showing since his debut campaign in 2010. With Lucroy due to become a free agent over the winter and backup Robinson Chirinos outperforming him at the plate this season, the Rangers could explore dealing away the two-time All-Star to a playoff-contending club that's searching for an upgrade at catcher.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast