Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Saturday
Lucroy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
After catching all 10 innings in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Yankees, Lucroy will head to the bench for Saturday's matinee. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish in his place.
