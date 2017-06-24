Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Saturday

Lucroy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

After catching all 10 innings in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Yankees, Lucroy will head to the bench for Saturday's matinee. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish in his place.

