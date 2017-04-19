Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Heads to bench Wednesday

Lucroy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The 30-year-old only has two hits in his past five starts, so he'll get the day off. Robinson Chirinos will take his place behind the dish Wednesday.

