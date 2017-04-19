Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Heads to bench Wednesday
Lucroy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The 30-year-old only has two hits in his past five starts, so he'll get the day off. Robinson Chirinos will take his place behind the dish Wednesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Scores twice in loss to Mariners•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Mashes first homer of 2017•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Extension talks tabled for now•
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.