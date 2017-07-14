Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in starting lineup Friday
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Royals, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lucroy has started just three of the past six games for the Rangers, as he once again gives way to Robinson Chirinos behind the plate Friday. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old should still be considered the primary catcher as the team begins the latter half of the season, despite his below-average numbers including just four home runs and a -0.2 WAR.
