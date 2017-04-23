Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of lineup Sunday

Lucroy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

It's the third time in five games that the struggling Lucroy will hit the bench in favor of Robinson Chirinos, who will be rewarded with another nod behind the dish after slugging two homers Friday. While it's unlikely that the two catchers will work in a timeshare throughout the season, Lucroy will need to quickly improve his .184/.231/.265 batting line for the season in order to regain his grasp on regular at-bats.