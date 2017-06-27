Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of lineup Tuesday
Lucroy is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Indians.
It will mark the third time in the past six games Lucroy finds himself on the bench in favor of Robinson Chirinos. The 31-year-old backstop is slashing .270/.303/.349 this month, so the maintenance days appear to be a simple rest routine.
