Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of lineup Tuesday

Lucroy is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Indians.

It will mark the third time in the past six games Lucroy finds himself on the bench in favor of Robinson Chirinos. The 31-year-old backstop is slashing .270/.303/.349 this month, so the maintenance days appear to be a simple rest routine.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories