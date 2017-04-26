Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Lucroy is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Twins.

He started the last two games, and will take a seat for the seventh time in 22 games. It has been a rough start to the season for Lucroy in his contract year, as he is hitting just .196/.237/.268 with one home run in 56 at-bats. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish and hit eighth against lefty Hector Santiago.