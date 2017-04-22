Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Returns to lineup Saturday

Lucroy is batting seventh Saturday against the Royals.

After sitting out two of the last three games, Lucroy will take over behind the plate in place of Robinson Chirinos. Lucroy is off to uncharacteristically slow start, slashing .191/.224/.277 with one home run. What's more, he's struggled against righties (.152, .352 OPS) after hitting .310 with a .874 OPS against them last year. He'll face Ian Kennedy in his return to the lineup Saturday.