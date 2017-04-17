Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Scores twice in loss to Mariners
Lucroy went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs during Sunday's loss to Seattle.
The backstop is off to a slow start with a .229/.270/.314 slash line and a single extra-base hit. Lucroy's track record suggests his early-season funk will be a thing of the past in short order, though. He posted a .352 wOBA over the previous three seasons and could have a career year with the Rangers, who have a potent lineup and a hitter-friendly home park. Keeping an eye on Lucroy's price and matchups in daily contests could prove profitable over the coming week.
