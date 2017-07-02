Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Scores twice in Saturday's win
Lucroy went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.
Lucroy sat out twice during the Rangers' previous series with the Indians to accommodate a spot in the lineup for hot-hitting backup Robinson Chirinos, but he's not at any significant risk of losing out on further starts, especially while he continues to perform well in his own right. He's batting .274 with seven RBI and 13 runs in June.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting for second time in three games•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Records third straight two-hit game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...