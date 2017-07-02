Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Scores twice in Saturday's win

Lucroy went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.

Lucroy sat out twice during the Rangers' previous series with the Indians to accommodate a spot in the lineup for hot-hitting backup Robinson Chirinos, but he's not at any significant risk of losing out on further starts, especially while he continues to perform well in his own right. He's batting .274 with seven RBI and 13 runs in June.