Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Sits for second time in three games

Lucroy is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals.

Despite a double that actually raised his batting average to .191, Lucroy will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games. Robinson Chirinos will fill in for him once again.

