Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting for second time in three games

Lucroy is out of the lineup Thursday against the Indians.

Lucroy has now sat out two of the past three games after getting a rest in favor of Robinson Chirinos on Tuesday as well. The veteran backstop simply has been unable to turn it around at the plate, going 4-for-25 (.160) over the last seven days. He's currently on pace for his lowest batting average (.262) and OPS (.676) since his rookie campaign with Milwaukee in 2010. Meanwhile, his counterpart Chirinos owns a 1.066 OPS since the start of June.