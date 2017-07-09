Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Stationed on bench Sunday

Lucroy is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

After starting the team's previous three games, Lucroy will head to the bench in favor of Robinson Chirinos. Lucroy will head into the All-Star break slashing .256/.303/.364 with four homers and 25 RBI.

