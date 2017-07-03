Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Blows eighth-inning lead in Chicago
Leclerc (1-2) picked up a loss and a blown save by surrendering two runs on one hit and one walk with one strikeout in one inning Sunday against the White Sox.
Leclerc was asked to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning after former closer Matt Bush pitched a perfect seventh, but ended up surrendering a two-out, two-run homer to Yolmer Sanchez. His chances of filling the closer void in Texas took a nosedive with this performance.
