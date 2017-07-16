Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Bypassed for second straight save chance
Leclerc faced two batters and picked up his second win of the season in Saturday's 1-0 triumph over the Royals, walking one and striking out the other.
Leclerc was able to get the job done in stranding a runner at second that he inherited from starter Cole Hamels to finish out the eighth inning, and it looked like the right-hander would get a crack at notching a save after coming out for the ninth. However, after walking Lorenzo Cain, Leclerc was pulled in favor of southpaw Alex Claudio, who matched up better with the left-handed Eric Hosmer. Claudio was able to strike out Hosmer and then coaxed a double-play grounder from Salvador Perez to end the game, earning his second save in as many nights. Given that Leclerc was used at the beginning of the ninth inning, it appears he's still in the mix for saves while the Rangers' closing role remains somewhat unsettled, but Claudio looks like the top option to own at this time.
