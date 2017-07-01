Leclerc could be an option to get saves for the Rangers in the short term, following Matt Bush's removal from the closer role Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Bush suffered his fifth blown save of the season Friday, prompting his removal from the ninth-inning role. Keone Kela, who is nursing a sore shoulder, is the presumed favorite to take over as the closer once fully healthy, but Leclerc and Alex Claudio should see some save opportunities while Kela is unavailable. The 23-year-old righty has a 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38.5 percent strikeout rate this season, but he has also walked 13 batters in 23 innings.