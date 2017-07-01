Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Could be short-term saves option
Leclerc could be an option to get saves for the Rangers in the short term, following Matt Bush's removal from the closer role Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Bush suffered his fifth blown save of the season Friday, prompting his removal from the ninth inning role. Keone Kela, who is nursing a sore shoulder, is the presumed favorite to take over as the closer once fully healthy, but Leclerc and Alex Claudio are options to get saves while Kela is unavailable. The 23-year-old righty has a 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38.5 percent strikeout rate this season, but he has also walked 13 batters in 23 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Avoids disaster in seventh inning•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Strikes out side Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Returns from injury Friday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Could be activated Friday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Set for rehab appearance Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Could throw off mound Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...