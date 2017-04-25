Leclerc tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Twins, giving up no hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

While Matt Bush seems to have secured closing duties for the time being, Leclerc might rank as the next-best reliever out of the Rangers bullpen. The rookie has opened up the season with nine innings of one-run ball, during which he's struck out 15 batters and conceded only one walk. The 23-year-old probably won't see enough innings to offer much help to fantasy owners' ratios in deeper mixed leagues, but he could provided some quality value in AL-only formats if he's still available.