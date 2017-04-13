Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Picks up first career save Wednesday
Leclerc gave up one hit and struck out two over 1.2 innings to notch his first career major-league save in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.
The back of the Rangers' bullpen may be in turmoil right now, but Leclerc's save doesn't necessarily suggest he'll be in the closer mix going forward. He came on in the eighth inning to face Mike Trout and Albert Pujols and protect a three-run lead, then saw the Rangers tack on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth to remove the need for a closer in the ninth. That said, the fact that manager Jeff Banister entrusted the 23-year-old with that assignment at all is a sign that he's moving into more of a high-leverage role. Leclerc's numbers through four appearances certainly warrant a promotion, as he has a 0.00 ERA and 7:0 K:BB in 5.1 innings.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...