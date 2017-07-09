Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Warms up for save opportunity Saturday
Leclerc didn't pitch in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Angels, but was warming up for a potential save opportunity before Alex Claudio was able to finish out the ninth inning, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Claudio wasn't credited with a save in the Rangers' victory, as he had pitched a scoreless eighth inning before the team's lead was trimmed to three after he allowed a run to score on a Cameron Maybin groundout in the ninth. Prior to generating the grounder, Claudio had allowed back-to-back hits, which prompted manager Jeff Banister to have Leclerc prepare to enter the game if Albert Pujols received a plate appearance. That never materialized, however, as Pujols was left standing in the on-deck circle while Claudio retired Kole Calhoun on another groundout to finish out the night. Since Matt Bush was deposed as closer July 1, the Rangers haven't had a save situation arise for any of their relievers, but based on how things shook out Saturday, Leclerc looks like he'd be first in line to close.
More News
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Blows eighth-inning lead in Chicago•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Could be short-term closing option•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Avoids disaster in seventh inning•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Strikes out side Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Returns from injury Friday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Could be activated Friday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...