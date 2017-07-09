Leclerc didn't pitch in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Angels, but was warming up for a potential save opportunity before Alex Claudio was able to finish out the ninth inning, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Claudio wasn't credited with a save in the Rangers' victory, as he had pitched a scoreless eighth inning before the team's lead was trimmed to three after he allowed a run to score on a Cameron Maybin groundout in the ninth. Prior to generating the grounder, Claudio had allowed back-to-back hits, which prompted manager Jeff Banister to have Leclerc prepare to enter the game if Albert Pujols received a plate appearance. That never materialized, however, as Pujols was left standing in the on-deck circle while Claudio retired Kole Calhoun on another groundout to finish out the night. Since Matt Bush was deposed as closer July 1, the Rangers haven't had a save situation arise for any of their relievers, but based on how things shook out Saturday, Leclerc looks like he'd be first in line to close.

