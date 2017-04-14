Trevino departed Thursday night's game with Double-A Frisco after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This injury comes at an inopportune time, as Trevino had been hitting .350 through the Roughriders first six games. However, he isn't expected to land on the disabled list due to this issue and should be able to return to action after a few days of rest. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.