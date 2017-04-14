Rangers' Jose Trevino: Exits after HBP
Trevino departed Thursday night's game with Double-A Frisco after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This injury comes at an inopportune time, as Trevino had been hitting .350 through the Roughriders first six games. However, he isn't expected to land on the disabled list due to this issue and should be able to return to action after a few days of rest. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...