Hamilton agreed to minor league deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

It's difficult to expect much from the 35-year-old given his struggles over the past few years. The lefty didn't play a major league game last year and hasn't played 100-plus games in a season since 2013 due to health issues. Even in 2013, his numbers weren't near the All-Star level he produced in Texas previously. He will attempt to transition to first base in an effort to make the Opening Day roster. Hamilton can request his release if he doesn't make the big league roster out of camp.