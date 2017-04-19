Wilson signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old infielder has some major-league experience to his name, most recently spending 2014 with Texas and 2015 with Detroit. The latter stint showed some promise, as he pieced together a .316 batting average in 38 at-bats with the Tigers. He'll likely provide organizational depth unless a glaring hole appears at the major-league level.