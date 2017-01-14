Profar and the Rangers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.005 million contract on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Profar will earn nine figures for the first time in his career in his first year of arbitration eligibility. He appeared in a career-high 90 games for the Rangers last year and came out of the gate hot after joining the big club in late May, but he struggled over the season's final months and finished with just a .660 OPS. He figures to see action at several positions in 2017, but he is likely going to have to hit more to see steady action at one spot, barring an injury to one of the Rangers' regulars.