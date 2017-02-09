Profar seems to be in line to play left field for Team Netherlands during the World Baseball Classic, which could translate into a platoon role during the regular season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

With infielders Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorious, and Andrelton Simmons all added to the Dutch roster for the WBC, manager Hensley Meulens is going to have to be creative in order to get Profar's bat into the lineup, with many expecting the solution to be moving the former top prospect to the outfield. The Rangers are expected to use this experience as a test to see if the 23-year-old is fit for a platoon role in left field with Ryan Rua. Profar showed extensive positional versatility last season with decent results, so as long as his bat can keep up with the tough competition, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him in left field somewhat regularly next season.