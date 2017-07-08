Profar was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

He'll head back to the minors with Elvis Andrus coming off the paternity list. Profar appeared in two games during his brief call-up with the team, going 3-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI. Considering his .303/.376/.444 slash line at Triple-A, Profar is certainly making a case to rejoin the big-league club in the second half of the season.