Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Headed back to Round Rock
Profar was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
He'll head back to the minors with Elvis Andrus coming off the paternity list. Profar appeared in two games during his brief call-up with the team, going 3-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI. Considering his .303/.376/.444 slash line at Triple-A, Profar is certainly making a case to rejoin the big-league club in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Laces two doubles Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Recalled from Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Goes hitless in starting role•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Batting sixth Friday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Joins big club•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...