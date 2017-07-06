Profar went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Red Sox.

Getting the start at shortstop and hitting seventh, Profar carried forward the momentum that had seen him put together a .373/.440/.478 slash line in 16 games at Triple-A prior to his recall. While it seems like he's been around forever, the one-time top prospect in the Rangers system is still only 24 and may yet carve out a solid big-league career for himself. Given his current form at the plate, when Elvis Andrus returns from the paternity list don't be surprised if Profar sticks around as a utility player.