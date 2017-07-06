Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Laces two doubles Wednesday
Profar went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Red Sox.
Getting the start at shortstop and hitting seventh, Profar carried forward the momentum that had seen him put together a .373/.440/.478 slash line in 16 games at Triple-A prior to his recall. While it seems like he's been around forever, the one-time top prospect in the Rangers system is still only 24 and may yet carve out a solid big-league career for himself. Given his current form at the plate, when Elvis Andrus returns from the paternity list don't be surprised if Profar sticks around as a utility player.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Recalled from Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Goes hitless in starting role•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Batting sixth Friday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Joins big club•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Will return to majors•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...