Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Not in lineup Thursday
Profar is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals.
Profar will head to the bench with left-handed hurler Danny Duffy toeing the rubber for the Royals. Despite his rough start to the season at the plate (4-for-26), the Rangers seem to be content deploying Profar against righties. Delino DeShields will take over in left field for the game.
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...