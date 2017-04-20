Profar is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals.

Profar will head to the bench with left-handed hurler Danny Duffy toeing the rubber for the Royals. Despite his rough start to the season at the plate (4-for-26), the Rangers seem to be content deploying Profar against righties. Delino DeShields will take over in left field for the game.

