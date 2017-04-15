Profar is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.

He has been starting in left field against most right-handed starters, but will make way for Delino DeShields against lefty James Paxton. The population on the Profar bandwagon is probably at its lowest point in five or six years, but the Rangers seem to be sticking with him as the strong side of the platoon despite his .176/.300/.176 slash line in 17 at-bats.