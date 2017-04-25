Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.
With Profar sitting out, the Rangers will start Ryan Rua in left field. Profar's season hasn't gotten off to the best start as he's hitting just .135/.289/.135 after playing in 14 games.
