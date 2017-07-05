Profar was called up by the Rangers on Wednesday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Profar comes back up while Elvis Andrus lands on the paternity list prior to Wednesday's series finale against Boston. For the game against the Red Sox, Profar gets the start at short while batting seventh in the order. If Andrus winds up missing another game or two, Profar could be in line to get a couple more starts.