Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Relegated to bench role
Profar will no longer be on the strong side of the Rangers' left field platoon, with Ryan Rua instead getting everyday starts there, T.R. Sullivan from MLB.com reports.
Profar is hitting just .135/.289/.135 in 46 plate appearances so far. That's hardly a big sample, but apparently it's big enough for manager Jeff Banister. "We have given Profar a long enough look, now we are going to give Rua an opportunity," Banister said. "He is moving over from a platoon and we're giving him bulk at-bats together. We are trying to get a guy and see if he can spark. It wasn't happening on the other end."
