Kela (4-1) picked up the win in relief in Tuesday's 2-1 triumph over the Rangers. He pitched a perfect eighth inning and gathered one strikeout while tossing 13 pitches.

Closer Matt Bush hasn't done much to put his job in jeopardy just yet, but since his April 17 promotion back to the big leagues, Kela has performed well enough as the Rangers' primary setup arm to make for a capable ninth-inning man if needed. Over his last 17 appearances, the 24-year-old has given up just two runs on seven hits and six walks over 17.2 innings while striking out 27 batters. In addition, he's picked up three wins, four holds and a save. Those in deeper leagues who have an open spot for a pitcher could do worse than adding Kela for ratio stabilization.