Kela tossed a scoreless eighth inning to collect his seventh hold of the season in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Yankees, giving up one hit and striking out two.

It was the eighth straight scoreless appearance and 17th in the last 20 for Kela, who has carried a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 rate during the latter stretch. Those excellent numbers have allowed Kela to establish himself as the Rangers' clear top setup man, but there doesn't seem to be much momentum for him to take over the ninth-inning role just yet after Matt Bush rebounded from back-to-back blown saves to shut the door on the Yankees on Sunday.