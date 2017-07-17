Kela (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, take a day off Wednesday and expected to either return from the DL or embark on a rehab assignment Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kela threw a bullpen session Saturday, and it seems like he's very close to resuming his role as Texas' closer. However, Tuesday's bullpen session will likely determine if he can return Thursday or has to wait until early next week. Things should clarify shortly, but look for Alex Claudio and Jose LeClerc to hold down the ninth inning in the meantime.