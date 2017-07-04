Kela (biceps) is expected back for the first game after the All-Star break July 14 against Kansas City, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With a 2.64 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, Kela has been the rock in Texas's bullpen in the first half. The Rangers backdated his disabled list stint in order to get him back as soon as possible. Given the turmoil in the Rangers bullpen, it's entirely possible he will be in line for save chances upon his return.