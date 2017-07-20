Kela (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Kela didn't experience any issues during his bullpen session Tuesday and had no complications while throwing off flat ground Wednesday either, so it appears the right-hander's health is sound after a sore shoulder sidelined him for about three weeks. Earlier in the week, manager Jeff Banister seemed to dismiss the idea of Kela needing a rehab assignment before being activated, so it appears likely that the 24-year-old will be available out of the bullpen for the Rangers' series finale with the Orioles on Thursday. While Alex Claudio has picked up the Rangers' lone two saves since Matt Bush was removed from the closing role in late June, Claudio is hardly entrenched as the ninth-inning man, so look for Kela to merit consideration for those duties upon returning. Kela was arguably the Rangers' top reliever prior to hitting the DL, compiling a 2.64 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 30.2 innings.