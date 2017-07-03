Rangers' Keone Kela: Lands on DL
Kela was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness.
Kela was held out over the past weekend due to the ailment, and it now appears serious enough to warrant a trip to the DL. The move is retroactive to June 30, but Kela will still be sidelined through the All-Star break with that timetable. The Rangers will take a closer-by-commitee approach while Kela remains out, though he could claim the job once he returns from the DL.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...