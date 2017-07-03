Kela was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness.

Kela was held out over the past weekend due to the ailment, and it now appears serious enough to warrant a trip to the DL. The move is retroactive to June 30, but Kela will still be sidelined through the All-Star break with that timetable. The Rangers will take a closer-by-commitee approach while Kela remains out, though he could claim the job once he returns from the DL.