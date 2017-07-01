Kela (biceps) is unlikely to be available out of the bullpen Saturday, but will likely assume the role of closer upon his return Stefan Stevenson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kela received treatment for biceps tendinitis following Friday's game, and has not pitched for the team since Tuesday. Although it would come as a shock if he played during Saturday's game, it appears as though the 24-year-old will be the likely closer for the Rangers once he is ready to go. In the meantime, the club is going to take a closer-by-commitee approach with Matt Bush losing his role following his fifth blown save of the year during Friday's loss to the White Sox.

