Rangers' Keone Kela: Likely unavailable Saturday
Kela (biceps) is unlikely to be available out of the bullpen Saturday, but will likely assume the role of closer upon his return Stefan Stevenson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Kela received treatment for biceps tendinitis following Friday's game, and has not pitched for the team since Tuesday. Although it would come as a shock if he played during Saturday's game, it appears as though the 24-year-old will be the likely closer for the Rangers once he is ready to go. In the meantime, the club is going to take a closer-by-commitee approach with Matt Bush losing his role following his fifth blown save of the year during Friday's loss to the White Sox.
