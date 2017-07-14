Rangers' Keone Kela: Not expected back this weekend
Kela (shoulder) is unlikely to be activated during the Royals series, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Kela is traveling with the team and is expected back soon, but it doesn't sound like it will happen this weekend. The 24-year-old was banished to the minors to begin the year as the Rangers looked to preserve team chemistry, but he's shined since his recall, posting a 2.64 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB over 30.2 innings. With Matt Bush removed from the closer role, Kela seems to have a clear path to the ninth inning.
