Rangers' Keone Kela: Out with shoulder soreness
Kela was unavailable for Friday night's game with shoulder soreness, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Matt Bush blew yet another save Friday night, his fifth of the season. For those wondering how long Bush's leash might be, the injury to Kela may be an explanation for how he keeps getting so many chances. Kela didn't offer further comment on the injury, so until we hear more, consider him day-to-day.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Claims fourth win Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Collects seventh hold•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Notches third win Saturday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Claims first win of season•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Strikes out two for first save of season•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Strikes out four in two scoreless frames•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...