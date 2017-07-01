Kela was unavailable for Friday night's game with shoulder soreness, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Matt Bush blew yet another save Friday night, his fifth of the season. For those wondering how long Bush's leash might be, the injury to Kela may be an explanation for how he keeps getting so many chances. Kela didn't offer further comment on the injury, so until we hear more, consider him day-to-day.