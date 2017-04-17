Kela has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

An injury to Rangers closer Sam Dyson opened up a roster spot for Kela. Texas will hope he can rediscover his form from 2015, when he posted a 2.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22 holds over 60.1 innings. Kela allowed just one run and struck out eight in four innings for Triple-A prior to the call-up.