Rangers' Keone Kela: Recalled from Triple-A
Kela has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
An injury to Rangers closer Sam Dyson opened up a roster spot for Kela. Texas will hope he can rediscover his form from 2015, when he posted a 2.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22 holds over 60.1 innings. Kela allowed just one run and struck out eight in four innings for Triple-A prior to the call-up.
