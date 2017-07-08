Rangers' Keone Kela: Resumes playing catch
Kela (shoulder) played catch on the field Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Kela, who landed on the disabled list Monday with right shoulder soreness, has yet to receive clearance to throw off a mound, but that's expected to come in the next few days. Assuming Kela's shoulder doesn't present any issues when he throws off the mound and faces hitters, he likely won't require a rehab assignment and should come off the DL in advance of the Rangers' first game out of the All-Star break July 14. The Rangers have yet to formally settle on a new closer since Matt Bush was removed from the role earlier this month, so once healthy, Kela could enter the mix for save chances.
