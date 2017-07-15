Kela (shoulder) threw a bullpen prior to Saturday's game with the Royals, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This was the first time that Kela pitched off a mound since being placed on the DL in early July. The reliever could complete another session in the next couple days before returning, but it appears as though he should be able to rejoin the team early next week. Once he returns to the fold, Kela will likely retake the closing duties moving forward.