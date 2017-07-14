Kela (shoulder) joined the Rangers on their trip to Kansas City on Thursday and is set to come off the 10-day disabled list soon, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been working back from shoulder soreness and may be activated while the team is on the road. Kela, who boasts a 2.64 ERA, 12.3 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9 over 30 appearances, could lock down at least a share of the Rangers' vacated saves picture upon his return and deserves a pickup in many mixed leagues.